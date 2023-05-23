Benefits increase for Kansas seniors in farmers’ nutrition program

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced that the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) is increasing the value of coupons for low-income seniors from $35 to $50. The coupons are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Seniors can apply at local distribution agencies between June 1 and Sept. 15, or until benefits are gone.

The coupons will be sent at once and are available in $5 increments. These coupons can be redeemed from authorized vendors at participating farmers’ markets, which will be identified with signage showing they are authorized to accept the coupons. Seniors are eligible if they complete an application and are 60 years or older or at least 55 years old and a member of an Indian Tribal Organization. Eligible seniors must also have an annual gross household income (before taxes are withheld) at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

Eligible foods to purchase with the KSFMNP coupons from authorized farmers at participating farmers markets are defined as fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, locally produced honey and cut herbs produced in Kansas under normal growing conditions.

Seniors can find more information on the KSFMNP coupons by visiting the KSFMNP website.

