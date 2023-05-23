Wichita organizations providing free fans, financial assistance

Kansas Food Bank food truck
Kansas Food Bank food truck(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy, The Workforce Center and Kansas Food Bank are helping with resources at an event today, including financial assistance, free fans and lightbulbs, while supplies last.

If you are interested in seeing if any of the resources being offered can be of assistance to you, the event is today at 111 S. Ellis St., which is on Douglas, in between Hydraulic and Washington in Wichita. The event begins at 9:00 am and goes until 2:00 pm.

