Herington attempted murder suspect arrested in Colorado

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Herington after a stabbing on May 18 was arrested in Colorado on Monday.

After several tips submitted to authorities in Kansas and Colorado, Coy Sherrill (aka Coy Nowicki) was found during a traffic stop in Silt, Colo., where he was believed to be a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over. Sherrill had multiple outstanding warrants in Colorado and now faces charges in Herington.

Sherrill allegedly stabbed a man last week. Responding officers used a tourniquet on the victim’s arm to control bleeding, and the victim was later taken to the hospital.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office helped search for the suspect, who was believed to have run away. Despite help from a K9 and drone, the suspect was not located.

