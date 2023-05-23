KSHSAA rejects expanded baseball season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) narrowly voted against expanding the high school baseball season, despite the wishes of many coaches.

The proposed expansion would have allowed schools to add six extra games to the season, but it would not have forced schools to expand their season.

Coaches cited recruiting concerns and not getting enough exposure as reasons for lengthening the season.

Surrounding states such as Oklahoma and Missouri play 30 or more games in a season.

