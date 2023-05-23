New ramp from NB I-135 to I-235 to open next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita drivers who travel the North Junction may soon have a smoother commute.

The Kansas Department of Transportation confirmed that it’s planning to open the new ramp from northbound I-135 to I-235 on Wednesday, May 31. No exact time was given.

The long-awaited improvement should ease traffic congestion during rush hour by replacing the old loop ramp with a two-lane, flyover direct connection.

But it doesn’t mean construction is over in that area. Work on the next phases of rebuilding the interchange are already underway.

