New ramp from NB I-135 to I-235 to open next week

North junction flyover set to open next month.
North junction flyover set to open next month.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita drivers who travel the North Junction may soon have a smoother commute.

The Kansas Department of Transportation confirmed that it’s planning to open the new ramp from northbound I-135 to I-235 on Wednesday, May 31. No exact time was given.

The long-awaited improvement should ease traffic congestion during rush hour by replacing the old loop ramp with a two-lane, flyover direct connection.

But it doesn’t mean construction is over in that area. Work on the next phases of rebuilding the interchange are already underway.

