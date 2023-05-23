Norton nonprofit to open assisted living facility

Those behind the organization say Norton has been without a much-needed service for aging residents.
By Austin Morton
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - AndBe Home, a nursing home in Norton, is expanding its services to include assisted living.

Whispering Pines, the town’s only assisted living center closed in October.

“A majority of folks that lived up there were born and raised in Norton, had their careers in Norton, raised kids. So to cut them out of the last portion of their life was a bit devastating,” said Norton Economic Development Executive Director Dallas Gosselin.

Since the closure, Megan Mapes, a nursing home administrator for AndBe Home, said it’s evident that an assisted living center is needed. AndBe is in the process of purchasing the former Whispering Pines facility to once again provide services to Norton’s seniors.

“Medication management, meals being provided, maybe some transfer or therapy, or a standby assistant,” said Mapes.

Many in the community are glad to see the assisted living facility’s return.

“It’s an extremely good thing that happened for our community, I personally can’t be more thankful,” said Gosselin.

Mapes said the facility should be up and running by September with 36 beds available for residents.

