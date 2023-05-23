Power outages expected in NW Kansas Tuesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some people in northwest Kansas could see electric interruptions Tuesday morning.

Prairie Land Electric Cooperative says several power poles connected to the St. Francis substation have been washed out by recent rain.

There may be interruptions from 9 a.m. to noon while crews change the affected poles.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com