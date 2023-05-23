Power outages expected in NW Kansas Tuesday morning

Crews work on power lines.
Crews work on power lines.(Unsplash)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some people in northwest Kansas could see electric interruptions Tuesday morning.

Prairie Land Electric Cooperative says several power poles connected to the St. Francis substation have been washed out by recent rain.

There may be interruptions from 9 a.m. to noon while crews change the affected poles.

