Scattered rain and storm chances today into Memorial Day Weekend

Highest rain chance will be in southwest Kansas
Storm Outlook
Storm Outlook(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to a few showers and storms over south-central Kansas this morning. The better bet to get wet will be along and south of a Dodge City to Wellington line, and mainly before noon.

In between the isolated showers and storms, temperatures will top out in the near normal upper 70s and lower 80s underneath partly sunny skies.

The overall weather pattern will not change much moving forward. Occasional small, and relatively weak disturbances will help ignite rounds of rain and storms into the upcoming holiday weekend. However, most places will stay dry on any given day, and while widespread severe weather is not expected, some rain will be heavy at times.

A healthy supply of clouds will keep temperatures warm and muggy, but not necessarily hot into the holiday weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the stormier days, and in the lower to middle 80s on the sunnier days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 80.

Thu: Low: 59. High: 79. Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 58. High: 79. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash at Murdock and Washington.
8 injured in crash north of downtown
Meredith Dowty is charged with criminal threat for threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.
Man pleads no contest, sentenced for threatening to kill Wichita mayor
Johnathon Mullen (left) and Kelly Luthi.
2 arrested in connection to body found in Salina this month
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
El Dorado water issues
Some homeowners in El Dorado are requesting help from the city after experiencing water issues

Latest News

Hit and miss rain and thunder this week.
Hit and miss rain potential this week
What's Next
Scattered rain chances return this week
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Mild Monday, isolated storms western Kansas
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Mild Sunday, late day storms western Kansas