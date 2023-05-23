Scattered rain and storm chances today into Memorial Day Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking up to a few showers and storms over south-central Kansas this morning. The better bet to get wet will be along and south of a Dodge City to Wellington line, and mainly before noon.

In between the isolated showers and storms, temperatures will top out in the near normal upper 70s and lower 80s underneath partly sunny skies.

The overall weather pattern will not change much moving forward. Occasional small, and relatively weak disturbances will help ignite rounds of rain and storms into the upcoming holiday weekend. However, most places will stay dry on any given day, and while widespread severe weather is not expected, some rain will be heavy at times.

A healthy supply of clouds will keep temperatures warm and muggy, but not necessarily hot into the holiday weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the stormier days, and in the lower to middle 80s on the sunnier days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 80.

Thu: Low: 59. High: 79. Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 58. High: 79. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 82. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 83. Mostly sunny.

