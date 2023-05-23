Spotty storm chances remain on Wednesday

Risk of severe weather remains very low
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Opportunities for rain and some thunderstorms continue this week, but it remains on a hit and miss basis for most of the state. Don’t expect a lot of change in temperatures over the next several days. And while we do have the potential of storms, severe weather threats remain very low for the end of May.

A few showers will try and redevelop in southwest Kansas overnight and early Wednesday. Some of it will be slow moving, which will lead to heavy rainfall. Otherwise, dry weather to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Highs will rebound into the mid and upper 70s. Light winds will continue from the southeast. A few pop up storms are expected for area east of I-135.

Scattered storms return to western Kansas Wednesday night, but they will not be severe.

Thursday has a chance of widely scattered storms for most of south central, central and western Kansas. Again, severe weather is unlikely, but a few storms may be slow moving with some heavier rainfall.

Glancing ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, highest rain potential will be focused over western Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with hit/miss storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storm, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Thu: High: 77 Increasing clouds with scattered storms possible.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 61 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 63 Turning mostly cloudy; scattered PM/evening storms.

