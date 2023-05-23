Stacks of dumped tires block alleyway, frustrate S. Wichita neighborhood

Stacks of dumped tires in a south Wichita neighborhood cause frustrations for many who live nearby.
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stacks of dumped tires in a south Wichita neighborhood cause frustrations for many who live nearby. Homeowners say the issue with tires being dumped in an alley has been ongoing for months. They reached out to 12 News, looking for help.

The tires are spread across an alleyway in the Mead neighborhood, blocking the grave path that runs behind homes. That’s one of the many reasons homeowners are upset.

Mead neighborhood resident Taylor McKenzie-Hayes said the tire stacks limit parking on her property, taking away accessibility to the back.

“...If we were to park in the backyard, we couldn’t even get out because it’s blocking the roadway, making it where we can’t move, can’t get our cars out, can’t go for a walk,” McKenzie-Hayes said.

McKenzie-Hayes, who spent time Tuesday cleaning the tire pile near her home, said the dumping is disrespectful to those who live in the area.

“It’s pretty trashy. I mean, no matter where you live at, you want to have good expectations, so them dumping stuff like this is making it look trashy,” she said.

Mead neighborhood resident Rick Anderson said tires aren’t the only trash he’s finding behind his home.

“Actually been quite a bit of dumping in the alleyways behind the homes here,” he said. “Also a homeless population and some recycling of copper wire, things like that.”

While neighbors said the city has come out before to pick up dumped tires, they want the area monitored more closely.

“They do need to care a little bit ore about some of these areas cause I don’t know anybody that ever comes into the area that drives back there to see how things are going,” Anderson said.

Taylor-Haynes said people in her neighborhood deserve better.

“It’s not fair for the people that live around to see all this trash dumped, and then we’re the ones that are trying to clean up our yards and stuff,” she said. “And them just dumping it doesn’t help. It’s just making it look trashy.”

A neighbor did call the city after the recent tire dump earlier Tuesday. Crews did respond later in the afternoon. 12 News also spoke with the City of Wichita who advises anyone who sees activity like illegal dumping in their neighborhood to report it.

