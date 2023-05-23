Truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. Secret Service detained the driver of a box truck after the truck crashed into security barriers near the White House, according to an official statement.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street, according to a statement from Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service.

There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at Murdock and Washington.
8 injured in crash north of downtown
The Wichita Police Department is looking for 19-year-old La'Niha Banks in connection to a...
1 critically injured in Old Town shooting; WPD ‘working on locating’ suspect
Meredith Dowty is charged with criminal threat for threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.
Man pleads no contest, sentenced for threatening to kill Wichita mayor
Johnathon Mullen (left) and Kelly Luthi.
2 arrested in connection to body found in Salina this month
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas

Latest News

Carey Park
Former Hutchinson officer sentenced for sex crimes
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No debt ceiling agreement in White House meeting, though Biden and McCarthy call talks productive
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
4-year-old boy’s body found in surging California river, day after sister found dead
Two children have died after they were swept away in a California river.
Two children dead, swept away in California river