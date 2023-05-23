Wichita police seek to identify child found wandering at Walmart

Wichita police are asking for the public's helping found wandering at Walmart on Pawnee.
Wichita police are asking for the public's helping found wandering at Walmart on Pawnee.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help to identify the child pictured above.

Police said the boy appears to be 6 to 7 years of age and does not speak English.

He was located by officers at Walmart at 501 E. Pawnee around 2 p.m.

If you recognize him, please call 911 immediately and refer to case number 23C045239.

