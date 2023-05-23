Wichita police seek to identify child found wandering at Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help to identify the child pictured above.

Police said the boy appears to be 6 to 7 years of age and does not speak English.

He was located by officers at Walmart at 501 E. Pawnee around 2 p.m.

If you recognize him, please call 911 immediately and refer to case number 23C045239.

