Wichita police seek to identify child found wandering at Walmart
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for your help to identify the child pictured above.
Police said the boy appears to be 6 to 7 years of age and does not speak English.
He was located by officers at Walmart at 501 E. Pawnee around 2 p.m.
If you recognize him, please call 911 immediately and refer to case number 23C045239.
