1 dead after SE Wichita crash

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a late Tuesday-night crash that prompted a heavy emergency response and a main road closure in southeast Wichita.

Following the crash reported about 11:40 p.m. near 39th Street South and Rock Road, emergency crews shut down Rock Road in both directions. 12 News sent a photojournalist to gather further information on what led up to the crash.

