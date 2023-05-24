Best Value Trash refunds customers, investigation closed

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eight months after opening an investigation into Best Value Services, LLC over consumer complaints, the office of District Attorney Marc Bennet said Wednesday that the company cooperated, provided refunds, and that the investigation is now closed.

Last September, the DA’s consumer protection division began an investigation after receiving consumer complaints regarding prepaid trash services the consumers reported they were not receiving in Sedgwick County. During the investigation, 12 customers filed complaints requesting refunds for services they had not received.

Over several months, Best Value Trash responded to requests for records and cooperated with the investigation. Investigator Andrea Poirier with the Office of the District Attorney verified Best Value Trash voluntarily provided all requested refunds to the impacted consumers and a new service provider voluntarily offered a free month of trash service to impacted consumers in Haysville as they transitioned to a new contract provider. While the reported disputes were typically less than $200 per consumer, there is no minimum threshold of loss for the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division to investigate.

This DA’s office determined that the voluntary actions by Best Value Trash sufficiently addressed its concerns and the investigation is closed.

