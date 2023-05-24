Clifford Cox, convicted in 1984 murder, sentenced for child sex crimes

Clifford Cox
Clifford Cox(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clifford Cox, who in 2018 sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl he was babysitting, was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison on Wednesday.

Judge Dave Dahl followed a plea agreement after Cox, 60, pled guilty on March 23 to aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child for crimes committed in 2018. Cox’s sentence was 253 months and lifetime post release.

Cox’s arrest in April 2018 came after a man reported that his daughter may have been sexually assaulted multiple times by her 56-year-old babysitter. He was then booked on several charges, including rape.

Cox spent time in prison for a 1984 murder in Cowley County. Records show his friend offered him $1,000 to help kill his wife. He was granted parole in 2006.

