Former Harper County sheriff’s deputy facing felony charge, in court this week

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Facing a felony charge, a former Harper County sheriff’s deputy is set to appear in court this week. A special prosecutor filed the complaint last year, but Douglas Asper on Friday is set to appear for a plea hearing.

The complaint filed against Asper accuses him of aggravated sexual battery stemming from a 2021 incident in Anthony. The complaint accuses Asper of forcibly touching a woman in a sexual manner without consent.

12 News reached out to the Harper County sheriff and the county attorney about the incident.

The sheriff confirmed Asper was employed as a part-time sheriff’s deputy when the incident happened. The sheriff said when the department learned of the allegation, Asper faced a suspension and was later fired from the sheriff’s office. Additionally, the sheriff said, no incident that led to the discipline happened while Asper was on duty as a deputy.

The Harper County attorney also confirmed that the Anthony Police Department initially reported the case that then went to the KBI due to Asper’s work as a deputy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash at Murdock and Washington.
8 injured in crash north of downtown
Taylor Chrisman
Bishop Carroll softball playing in memory of late teammate
12 News
Child found wandering at Wichita Walmart identified, returned to guardians
Meredith Dowty is charged with criminal threat for threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.
Man pleads no contest, sentenced for threatening to kill Wichita mayor
Johnathon Mullen (left) and Kelly Luthi.
2 arrested in connection to body found in Salina this month

Latest News

Nordstrom Rack on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, provided an opportunity for littles with Big Brothers...
Nordstrom Rack in NE Wichita hosts shopping event for Big Brothers Big Sisters
Wichita police ask for help in the search for 12-year-old Daleya Terrell and 14-year-old Kaleya...
Wichita police ask for help in search for girls reported missing
Wheat futures drop to $6 per bushel
S. Wichita neighbors concerned about illegal tire dumping