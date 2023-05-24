Former Harper County sheriff’s deputy facing felony charge, in court this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Facing a felony charge, a former Harper County sheriff’s deputy is set to appear in court this week. A special prosecutor filed the complaint last year, but Douglas Asper on Friday is set to appear for a plea hearing.

The complaint filed against Asper accuses him of aggravated sexual battery stemming from a 2021 incident in Anthony. The complaint accuses Asper of forcibly touching a woman in a sexual manner without consent.

12 News reached out to the Harper County sheriff and the county attorney about the incident.

The sheriff confirmed Asper was employed as a part-time sheriff’s deputy when the incident happened. The sheriff said when the department learned of the allegation, Asper faced a suspension and was later fired from the sheriff’s office. Additionally, the sheriff said, no incident that led to the discipline happened while Asper was on duty as a deputy.

The Harper County attorney also confirmed that the Anthony Police Department initially reported the case that then went to the KBI due to Asper’s work as a deputy.

