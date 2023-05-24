Hit and miss showers and storms around the state today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the day but changing conditions will arrive this afternoon as a weather disturbance moves in from Missouri. Showers and storms are possible to likely, mainly along and east of I-135, but aside from pockets of heavy rain, severe weather is not expected.

Before the showers and storms move in, temperatures will top out in the near normal upper 70s and lower 80s later today underneath mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The overall weather pattern will not change much moving forward. Occasional small, and relatively weak disturbances will help ignite rounds of rain and storms into the upcoming holiday weekend. However, most places will stay dry on any given day, and while widespread severe weather is not expected, brief heavy rainfall is possible.

A gradual warming trend will take place into the holiday weekend, and the unofficial start to summer will feel like it as highs climb into the lower to middle 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; afternoon storms possible. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 80.

Tonight: An evening storm, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 78.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 58. High: 81. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 82. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 61. High: 83. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 63. High: 82. Partly cloudy; chance of late day storms.

