Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Johnson Controls, an international company dealing in building maintenance, announced layoffs in Wichita, where it has five locations.

In a statement issued to 12 News Tuesday night, a representative for the company said:

“To ensure we continue operational efficiency we are optimizing our operations in Wichita. As part of this effort, we made the difficult decision to reduce positions at the plant. We are committed to providing support for our employees during this process and greatly appreciate their contributions to our customers.”

It wasn’t specified how many worked have been or will be laid off in Wichita, or how its locations here will be affected.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com