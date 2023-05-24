Looking for the friendliest town in Kansas? Here are the top 9

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a state known for its warm hospitality and welcoming spirit, Kansas boasts an array of small towns that go above and beyond in extending their heartfelt embrace to residents and visitors alike. After careful consideration and extensive research, WorldAtlas has compiled a definitive list of the top nine friendliest towns in Kansas, where a sense of community thrives and smiles are contagious. From charming main streets to genuine kindness radiating from every corner, these towns exemplify the true essence of Midwestern hospitality, making them ideal destinations for those seeking a genuine connection and a warm welcome. Whether you’re a traveler in search of a friendly stopover or a prospective resident looking to settle down, these Kansas towns have something special to offer.

Lindsborg - is known as Little Sweden, the town is set in Smoky Valley and models a provincial Swedish town complete with European atmosphere. Abilene - is known best as the home of Dwight D Eisenhower, the town has lots to do and see from the Eisenhower Presidential Library to the quaint little cafes. Valley Center - is tucked just outside of Wichita, yet doesn’t lose its small town sensitivities, and boasts small shops and the famously haunted Theorosa’s Bridge. Hoxie - could have made it as the setting for a rural television sitcom, a close-knit community with classic small town features. Scott City - is just a hop, skip and a jump from Colorado and is home to the Lake Scott State Park and the town has charming dining and shopping places. Troy - is only 13 miles from the Missouri River and has its charm in local and American history. Lucas - might be Kansas’ best kept secret, it is commonly billed as the “Grassroots Art Capital of Kansas.” Council Grove - sits on the Neosho River in the Flint Hills and is host to the longest bike trail in Kansas, it also boasts the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, The Hay House. Winfield - is known for its bluegrass music, laying at the Walnut River, Winfield has small town charm and a musical atmosphere.

You can find the original story here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com