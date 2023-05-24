Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting near Haysville

Mugshot for Isac Monjaras
Mugshot for Isac Monjaras(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old Haysville man was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a count of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting reported early Sunday morning near Haysville.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said detectives investigated the incident and booked 21-year-old Isac Monjaras into the jail.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, deputies responded to the 3000 block of East 79th Street South (near 79th Street South and Hillside) for a shooting call.

“A 20-year-old male, Armando Garcia from Wichita, was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies assisted with lifesaving efforts until Sedgwick County EMS arrived on the scene and took over life-saving efforts.”

The sheriff’s office said Garcia died at the hospital.

“Detectives do not believe this incident to be gang-related. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor,” the sheriff’s office said.

