Nordstrom Rack in NE Wichita hosts shopping event for Big Brothers Big Sisters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The highly-anticipated opening of Nordstrom Rack in northeast Wichita included a special event for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Tuesday afternoon, the store offered littles in the BBBS program the opportunity to get new, name-brand clothes for themselves and their families.

Nordstrom Rack, now open in Wichita’s Bradley Fair, gifted nine little with a $400 gift-card shopping spree, allowing them to be the first through the new store’s doors.

“Some of them have graduated high school recently. So whether they are going off to college, going off to a job interview, this gift card can help them pick out outfits and the right clothing for wherever their journey is taking them next,” said Nordstrom PR Specialist Kacy Galisdorfer.

Nordstrom Rack reports donating more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework,” the business said.

