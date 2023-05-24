Paola High School track coach arrested, terminated following rape, child sex crime charges

May. 24, 2023
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - A track coach at Paola High School was taken into custody Wednesday by the Paola Police Department and charged with multiple sex crimes.

The 46-year-old man, Chad E. Kelsey, was charged with two counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and unlawful sexual relations. He was also charged with two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Paola Police said they received information alleging a rape occurred in 2022 as well as other sexual assault allegations prior to that incident. At the time of the incidents, the victim was a juvenile. During an investigation, a second juvenile victim was identified.

Kelsey was taken into custody by PPD officers at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday.

The Paola School District sent an email to parents addressing alleged crimes.

“USD 368 has been notified that a Paola High School rule 10 track coach, Chad Kelsey, was taken into custody earlier today by the Paola Police Department for serious allegations,” the statement read. “At this time, we are unaware of any allegations of misconduct as part of any school-related activities or on district property. Mr. Kelsey’s position has been terminated. We take these allegations seriously and are cooperating with law enforcement and ask if you or your child have any information or questions to contact the Paola Police Department at 913-259-3631.”

The District said counselors are also available at the high school if students wish to speak to someone regarding the situation.

Police said a grooming type of behavior played a role in the crimes.

