Quarterfinal soccer: Maize South, Bishop Carroll move on in 5A

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Two Wichita metro programs will be represented in the KSHSAA 5A girls soccer semifinals Friday in Topeka.

Maize South continued its unbeaten run, defeating Maize 4-1 in Tuesday’s quarterfinal. Ella Eskridge scored the opener, but Maize leveled the game at 1 in the second half. Freshman Sydney Hansen responded with the go-ahead goal before Sydney Stehm and Kyndal Ewertz added insurance goals.

Bishop Carroll outlasted Andover Central 1-0 behind a second-half goal from Darby Howard. It’s the 17th shutout of the season by the Eagles.

Maize South will play St. Thomas Aquinas at 5 p.m. Friday, and Carroll will play St. James Academy at 7 p.m.

In 4-1A, Trinity Academy knocked off Circle 2-1 to advance to De Soto. They will face Baldwin at 5 p.m. Friday, while Topeka-Hayden and Bishop Miege meet in the other semi. Hayden came back from down 1-0 to defeat McPherson 2-1 in overtime Tuesday.

In 6A quarterfinal action, Garden City fell 4-0 to Manhattan, and Northwest dropped its game with Washburn Rural 5-1.

