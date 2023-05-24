Scattered rain/thunder to wrap up the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain chances continue to look hit and miss for the area, but there’s a slightly better chance for rain across the western part of the state through the next several days. Some of the rain might be briefly heavy, but severe weather still remains unlikely for Kansas.

Any isolated storms in south central or eastern Kansas will fade after sunset, but rain chances will continue into the overnight for western Kansas. Low temperatures Thursday will be down in the 50s. Highs on Thursday will be back into the 70s. Hit and miss storms will once again show up for the afternoon, but severe weather is not likely with the activity.

Friday will bring some rain to western Kansas, but farther east, it will mainly be dry. Highs will be near 80 for central and eastern Kansas, but with more clouds in the west, highs will only reach the mid 70s.

Over the holiday weekend, some spotty rain and thunder chances will remain. However, the greatest chances will be in the west, and most of it may come in the overnight hours.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: An evening storm, then turning partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; a few afternoon storms possible. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: An evening storm chance, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Fri: High: 80 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 58 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 59 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 61 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; an isolated storm chance.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

