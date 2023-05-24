How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools spokesperson Susan Arensman said two weapons were found after Open Gate scanners, used to detect weapons, were installed in USD 259 high schools beginning late last year.

Arensman said the students who were carrying the weapons were stopped at the entrance and were disciplined. She said there were no threats and the situations were resolved without incident.

In December, West High became the first school to use the scanners. Eventually, each of the seven high schools in USD 259 had them, except for East.

Arensman said the scanners found other items such as bike chains, and that district members gradually learned how the system worked and what needed to be removed from bags before students walk through. She cited laptops as an example.

