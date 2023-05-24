Wichita police ask for help in search for girls reported missing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for two girls reported missing and last known to have been seen Tuesday afternoon near Jardine Middle School in the 3500 block of East Ross Parkway, southeast of Pawnee and Hillside, in southeast Wichita.

Police say 12-year-old Daleya Terrell stands about 5′5 and weighs about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Jardine Middle school uniform.

Fourteen-year-old Kaleya Hernandez stands about 5′7 and weights about 145 pounds, police say. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jogger shorts.

Anyone who may see Terrell and/or Hernandez or knows where the girls could be should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com