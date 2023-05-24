Wichita police ask for help in search for girls reported missing

Wichita police ask for help in the search for 12-year-old Daleya Terrell and 14-year-old Kaleya...
Wichita police ask for help in the search for 12-year-old Daleya Terrell and 14-year-old Kaleya Hernandez.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for two girls reported missing and last known to have been seen Tuesday afternoon near Jardine Middle School in the 3500 block of East Ross Parkway, southeast of Pawnee and Hillside, in southeast Wichita.

Police say 12-year-old Daleya Terrell stands about 5′5 and weighs about 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Jardine Middle school uniform.

Fourteen-year-old Kaleya Hernandez stands about 5′7 and weights about 145 pounds, police say. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jogger shorts.

Anyone who may see Terrell and/or Hernandez or knows where the girls could be should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash at Murdock and Washington.
8 injured in crash north of downtown
Taylor Chrisman
Bishop Carroll softball playing in memory of late teammate
12 News
Child found wandering at Wichita Walmart identified, returned to guardians
Meredith Dowty is charged with criminal threat for threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.
Man pleads no contest, sentenced for threatening to kill Wichita mayor
Johnathon Mullen (left) and Kelly Luthi.
2 arrested in connection to body found in Salina this month

Latest News

Wheat futures drop to $6 per bushel
S. Wichita neighbors concerned about illegal tire dumping
Evergy holds event to assist Wichita renters with energy bill payments
Residents in a S. Wichita neighborhood are frustrated by illegal dumping in an alleyway.
Stacks of dumped tires block alleyway, frustrate S. Wichita neighborhood