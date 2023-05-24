Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in...
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in Old Town.(GoFundMe page for La'tionna Johnson's family)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed 19-year-old La’tionna Johnson died from her injuries at a Wichita hospital following a shooting Saturday in Old Town.

The shooting happened a little after 11 p.m. Saturday near 1st and Washington.

The search for a suspect, 19-year-old La’Niha Banks, continues. Police said Banks was spotted fleeing from the scene in a red 2014 Buick Lacrosse with a temporary tag. Anyone who may see Banks or knows where she could be should call 911.

A GoFundMe is established to assist Johnson’s family. Survivors include the 19-year-old’s baby daughter.

