Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed 19-year-old La’tionna Johnson died from her injuries at a Wichita hospital following a shooting Saturday in Old Town.

The shooting happened a little after 11 p.m. Saturday near 1st and Washington.

The search for a suspect, 19-year-old La’Niha Banks, continues. Police said Banks was spotted fleeing from the scene in a red 2014 Buick Lacrosse with a temporary tag. Anyone who may see Banks or knows where she could be should call 911.

The Wichita Police Department is looking for 19-year-old La'Niha Banks in connection to a shooting that left one woman critically injured. (Wichita Police Department)

A GoFundMe is established to assist Johnson’s family. Survivors include the 19-year-old’s baby daughter.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com