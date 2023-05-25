108-year-old publishes children’s book just in time for her birthday

Peggy Cobb, a 108-year-old Georgia woman, published a book she wrote and illustrated.
By Sawyer Buccy and Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – A woman in Atlanta who recently turned 108 years old said her age doesn’t even cross her mind.

“I don’t even think about age,” Peggy Cobb said. “I think curiosity is the major thing. I am curious about everything. But also, I have a wide range of interests.”

Cobb loves children’s books and is already the author of several reads.

Now she’s a published author again – just in time for her 108th birthday.

Painter Pan: The Rainbow Man” isn’t a book she planned on publishing. The story had been written for some time, brought to life by Cobb’s illustrations many years ago.

It is about Painter Pan, a character whose vibrant colors on his cape create rainbows.

“It is a little uplifting, and you think about it after the book is closed,” Cobb said. “Furnish your mind well, and you will always have a comfortable place to live.”

Her book is available on Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in...
Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

Latest News

FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
Oskar, the new Lion at Rolling Hills Zoo.
Male African lion arrives at Salina’s Rolling Hills Zoo
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National...
US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack