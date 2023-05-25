$1.3 million missile silo hits real estate market in Central Kansas

Autoplay Caption

SOMEWHERE IN CENTRAL Kansas. (KWCH) - If you’re looking to buy a peaceful home in “an undisclosed location in Central Kansas,” the Rolling Hills Missile Silo might be the place for you. Built in the 1960s, the silo is a quiet getaway nearly 200 feet underground.

Used at the height of the Cold War, the silo served as a shelter to withstand a nuclear blast and any type of natural disaster. Today, the owner says it could be renovated into a home. He says if you’re looking for peace and quiet, it could be the place for you.

“It’s super peaceful out here. You don’t hear anything but the birds. There’s no traffic. You might hear a cow moo once in a while. You really can’t see any neighbors, you can see 15 miles down the valley,” Rolling Hills Missile Silo Owner Paul Novitzke said. “At night, the stars are spectacular. It’s quit a neat place to be. The coyotes, you hear them. It’s a neat place to be.”

The asking price for the Rolling Hills Missile Silo is $1.3 million. The property is the second Kansas missile silo Novitzke has purchased, fixed up and put on the market. You can find further information on the missile silo here: https://www.rollinghillsmissilesilo.com/.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com