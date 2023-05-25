19-year-old Wichita man dies from injuries after crash near downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a traffic collision that fatally injured 19-year-old Jonathan McPherson-Pickett from Wichita.

At approximately 11:50 am, on 05/22/2023, WPD officers responded to an injury accident in the 700 block of E Murdock Ave. On arrival, Officers located a white Kia Sorento that had rolled over after colliding with a blue Ford Escape driven by a 35-year-old female.

EMS and Wichita Fire rendered emergency medical aid to both drivers and their passengers. All victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from critical to minor. McPherson-Pickett, the front passenger of the blue Kia Sorento did not regain consciousness after the impact and was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Investigators learned that the driver of the Kia Sorento was driving eastbound on Murdock Ave when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and collided with the Ford Escape driving westbound on Murdock Ave.

Currently, speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact detectives at 316- 350-3687.

This is the 10th fatality collision for the year and the 10th fatality

