2 arrested after brawl breaks out in airport baggage claim area

Video was posted to Twitter of a fight that broke out at Chicago O'Hare International Airport's baggage claim.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) – Police arrested two people after a brawl broke out at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday.

A video posted by Twitter user @ChicagoCritter captured the fight, showing nearly a dozen people brawling in the baggage claim area Monday night.

People even fought on the carousel, while others appeared to try to intervene.

Two people who can be seen punching a woman in the video were arrested, according to police.

Officials said 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks were each charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Authorities have not said what caused the fight to break out.

The flight was reportedly from Miami to Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Taylor Chrisman
Bishop Carroll softball playing in memory of late teammate
12 News
Child found wandering at Wichita Walmart identified, returned to guardians
Wichita police ask for help in the search for 12-year-old Daleya Terrell and 14-year-old Kaleya...
Wichita police ask for help in search for girls reported missing
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs

Latest News

College Hill Elementary honors life of beloved staff member
On the last day of school, students and staff at Wichita's College Hill Elementary School...
College Hill Elementary honors life of beloved staff member
Retiring USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has last speaking engagement for district
Grocery shopper, Nancy Webb, was looking for bananas but ended up leaving the store with a...
Woman wins lottery jackpot thanks to grocery store running out of bananas
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches