29 Great Bend Students rewarded for perfect attendance

Great Bend students rewarded with bikes.
Great Bend students rewarded with bikes.(Great Bend USD 428)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Twenty-nine elementary students in Great Bend earned their own wheels this week after achieving perfect attendance for the school year. The Perfect Attendance Bike Program has been awarding bikes for more than 12 years to encourage students to attend school every day in Great Bend USD 428 Elementary schools.

Assemblies were held at all five elementary schools to celebrate the students’ accomplishments with their classmates, teachers, and families.

The effort is led by Karen Shaner and Jane Isern and is supported by a lengthy list of community donors. Walmart has been a consistent partner in the effort, providing assembly and storage for bikes in addition to financially supporting the program. This year, a custom CASE IH bike donated by KanEquip, Inc. that is valued at roughly $500. Justin Loera, a 5th-grade student from Riley Elementary was the lucky winner of the four sixth-grade students who were eligible.

Every student who achieved perfect attendance this year was awarded a bike. In addition, the Pilot Club of Great Bend provided a new fitted bike helmet to further their organization’s efforts to support brain safety and health.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in...
Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

Latest News

Callee, the Sedgwick County Zoo's new elephant.
Callee, an African elephant, welcomed to Sedgwick County Zoo
Brandon Russell
Brandon Russell named Derby Police Chief
Todd Covington, a Kansas City firefighter, was credited with performing the Heimlich Maneuver...
KCFD battalion chief saved lives in Mendon train derailment. Last night, he rescued a baseball fan.
What the Tech? Kids and social media
What the Tech? Kids and social media