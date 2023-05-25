Abilene man arrested for arson, burglary after fire heavily damages 2 homes

ABILENE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Abilene Police Department reports arresting a 25-year-old man in connection with a pair of early-Wednesday-morning fires that heavily damaged two Abilene homes and a burglary to a local business.

Police identified Dai’Reese M. Gelinas as a suspect in the case and following his arrest, said he “could face numerous charges related to these crimes including aggravated arson, criminal threat and burglary.

The Abilene PD and Abilene Fire Department responded to the first fire at about 5:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Northeast Eighth Street. About seven minutes later, police and fire personnel responded to the second fire in the 500 block of Southeast Sixth Street.

“Investigations revealed that both fires were intentionally set,” a news release from the Abilene PD said. “Total loss between both structures is believed to be in excess of $100,000.”

A little before 6 a.m., deputies with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at a business in the 600 block of South Buckeye Avenue.

Police determined the fires, and the burglary were connected and believed to have been committed by the same person.

The investigation led officers to Gelinas. Police said he was arrested without incident.

