App helps Kansas parents find summer entertainment options for children

Sunflower Summer app
Sunflower Summer app(Sunflower Summer program)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With schools across Kansas officially out for summer, parents are looking for ways to entertain their children at little to no cost. There’s an app for that.

For Kansas parents like Sita Greenlee, a mother of four, finding summer activities to keep her children busy can be a challenge.

“Stressful at times, but having the app makes things more efficient and takes the burden off of me,” said said.

Grenlee is talking about the Sunflower Summer app., a guide that “provides a wide variety of ways for families to get out , explore something new, and enjoy time together.”

The Sunflower Summer is Kansas State Department of Education program “designed to provide a wide variety of ways for families to get out, explore something new, and enjoy time together.”

Using the app, parents and their children can travel to more than 100 attractions across Kansas, including some Wichita staples like Exploration Place, Botanica and the Kansas Aviation Museum.

Another free option to keep children occupied goes with the effort to keep them sharp away from the classroom.

To help avoid the summer learning slide, the Wichita Public Library is offering its free summer reading program.

“It’s important for kids to come to the library during the summer just to keep their minds sharp,” said Wichita Public Libary Communications Specialist Sean Jones. “So being able to have access to all of the books and educational activities at the library is important for kids to keep their mind active and going during the summer.

