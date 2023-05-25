Brandon Russell named Derby Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brandon Russell was named Derby Police Chief on Thursday in an announcement by City Manager Kiel Magnus. Russell is replacing Robert Lee, whose retirement takes effect on July 4.

Russell served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves for seven years while working for the Wichita State University Police Department and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) before joining the Derby Police Department in 1999. As Chief of Police, Russell will lead a 50-officer department with 13 support staff and a $6.2 million budget.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Police Chief of Derby,” said Russell. “My goal is to lead the Department in its mission to provide a safe and secure community for all residents.” “We will work hard to build relationships with stakeholders and community partners and maintain the lowest crime rate possible while enhancing the quality of life for residents.”

He has a Criminal Justice Degree from Wichita State and graduated from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, Police School of Police Staff & Command.

