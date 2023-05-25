Chances for rain continue, but not statewide

Pockets of heavy downpours, but no severe weather expected
Hit and miss rain chances will be around the state Friday.
Hit and miss rain chances will be around the state Friday.
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The hit and miss chances for rain and storms will continue through Friday and into the Memorial Day weekend. Severe weather still appears unlikely, but the risk of some heavy downpours and some lightning remains with storms over the next few days.

Friday will have temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. Any leftover rain in the morning will dry up with some spotty rains trying to redevelop for the afternoon. Southeast winds will continue statewide, but will be gusty across most, if not all of western Kansas.

Look for the best chances of rain to remain over western Kansas into Friday night.

Saturday will bring the potential of rain to central and western Kansas in the morning, then in the afternoon, some drier weather returns. Highs will mainly be in the 70s (west) with 80s (east).

Right now, we expect another chance for widely scattered storms on Sunday that may include most of the state. Timing will be afternoon and evening, but in western and northern Kansas, the chances may continue into the overnight as well.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: An evening shower, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. An isolated PM storm chance. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Any isolated evening storm ends, then mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 58.

Sat: High: 81 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 60 Becoming partly with an isolated PM storm.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 61 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 83 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

