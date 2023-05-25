Digital lottery announced for ‘Hamilton’ tickets at Century II

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In conjunction with the Broadway smash hit, “Hamilton” coming to Wichita, Producer Jeffrey Seller and the American Theatre Guild announced a digital lottery for the show running from June 6-18 at Century II Concert Hall.

A news release from The American Theatre Guild said a limited number of tickets will be available for $10 each. The lottery first opens at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26 and closes at noon Thursday June 1 for tickets to performances in the first week, June 6-11.

How to Enter

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store ( http://hamiltonmusical.com/app ).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

Additional Rules

The theatre guild said patrons must be at least 18 and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter the lottery. Tickets are non-transferrable.

“Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning,” the theatre guild explained.

Purchasing tickets -- Don’t fall for fraudulent sales

Tickets to the show are currently on sale. With that, the American Theatre Guild issues a reminder to be on the lookout for scammers.

“BroadwayWichita.com, Century2.com, and the Century II Box Office are the ONLY official and authorized primary sellers of HAMILTON tickets. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. Ticket prices range from $49–$119 with a select number of premium seats available from $149 for all performances,” the theatre guild explained. “If you see tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars, you are probably buying from a third-party ticket broker and there is no guarantee these tickets are genuine.”

