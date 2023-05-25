I-70 chase leads officials to discover driver consumed 4x legal limit of alcohol

FILE
FILE(WHSV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A short chase in Wabaunsee County led officials to discover the driver had allegedly consumed nearly four times the legal limit of alcohol.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials were notified of a dangerous driver on eastbound I-70 near Maple Hill. Witnesses reported that the vehicle had no lights on and nearly hit more than a dozen other drivers.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cpl. Jon Sumner responded to the scene and found the suspect vehicle. However, when Cpl. Sumner attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver attempted to speed away.

Officials noted that two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and Officer Lisa Davis of the Saint Marys Police Department arrived to provide aid. However, before the backup was able to arrive, Sumner was able to conduct the traffic stop after the driver wilfully pulled over.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated the stop yielded the arrest of two suspects and no damage or injuries were reported related to the incident. The passenger, Dewayne Coffman, 57, was turned over to Shawnee Co. on a warrant. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on driving under the influence, vehicle liability insurance, improper stop lamp or turn signal and improper driving on a laned roadway.

Meanwhile, officials said the driver, Alex Parker, 59, was arrested and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on multiple accusations, including flee and elude and felony driving under the influence after he blew a .321% BAC. Many people lose consciousness after .3% while some die at .4%.

As of Wednesday, Coffman remains behind bars on a $3,000 bond. Parker also remains behind bars with no bond listed.

