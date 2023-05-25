KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Abbye Hudson

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll (4 years) and KCCTFCA Cross Country Academic All-State 2021 and 2022.

High School Involvement: Cross Country, Track & Field, Student Council, Career and Technical Education Committee for Education/Teaching, and 4-H.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I was named after my great grandpa but my parents decided to add a y to my name.

Dream Job: Elementary School Teacher

College & Major: Fort Hays State University - Elementary Education Major with a Special Education Minor

Future Plans: Attend FHSU and earn a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary education while running Cross Country and Track.

