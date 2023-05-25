KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Abbye Hudson
Cheney High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll (4 years) and KCCTFCA Cross Country Academic All-State 2021 and 2022.
High School Involvement: Cross Country, Track & Field, Student Council, Career and Technical Education Committee for Education/Teaching, and 4-H.
Fun Fact about Yourself: I was named after my great grandpa but my parents decided to add a y to my name.
Dream Job: Elementary School Teacher
College & Major: Fort Hays State University - Elementary Education Major with a Special Education Minor
Future Plans: Attend FHSU and earn a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary education while running Cross Country and Track.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com