KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Alex Truong
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards:
National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar, Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Cum Laude Program
High School Involvement:
Varsity Boys Soccer Captain (4x Varsity, GWAL 1st Team All-City, KSHSAA 5A 2nd Team All-State, Wichita Eagle 5A 2nd Team All-Metro)
National Honor Society
Varsity Scholars Bowl
Fun Fact About Me:
I love to lift weights— my biggest accolade so far is bench pressing 245 pounds at 135 BW.
Dream Job: Radiation Oncologist
College & Major: University of Southern California, Biological Sciences, B.S.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com