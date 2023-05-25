KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Alex Truong

Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Alex Truong
Alex Truong(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar, Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Cum Laude Program

High School Involvement:

Varsity Boys Soccer Captain (4x Varsity, GWAL 1st Team All-City, KSHSAA 5A 2nd Team All-State, Wichita Eagle 5A 2nd Team All-Metro)

National Honor Society

Varsity Scholars Bowl

Fun Fact About Me:

I love to lift weights— my biggest accolade so far is bench pressing 245 pounds at 135 BW.

Dream Job: Radiation Oncologist

College & Major: University of Southern California, Biological Sciences, B.S.

