KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Alivia Palmer

Alivia Palmer
Garden City High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: 4 Years of Principal Honor Roll, 3 years of Academic Lettering
High School Involvement: 2 Year Member of National Honors Society, 4 Year Tennis player
Fun Fact about Yourself: I play the piano, guitar, and ukulele.
Dream Job: Emergency Medical Responder
College & Major: Brigham Young University, Biology
Future Plans: I plan to attend Brigham Young University in the fall of 2023. After completing a year there, I will go on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints which will last a year and a half. I will then finish the next several years of college and hopefully start a family.
