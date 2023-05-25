KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Alivia Palmer

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: 4 Years of Principal Honor Roll, 3 years of Academic Lettering

High School Involvement: 2 Year Member of National Honors Society, 4 Year Tennis player

Fun Fact about Yourself: I play the piano, guitar, and ukulele.

Dream Job: Emergency Medical Responder

College & Major: Brigham Young University, Biology

Future Plans: I plan to attend Brigham Young University in the fall of 2023. After completing a year there, I will go on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints which will last a year and a half. I will then finish the next several years of college and hopefully start a family.

