KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Amelia Young
Goddard High School
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Executive Student Council President, National Honor Society Board Member, Goddard High School Honor Roll.
High School Involvement: Leukemia and Lyphomia’s Society Student Visionary, Community Service Director of K.A.Y. Club, Spirit Club, School Ambassador, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Orchestra, Tennis, and Powerlifting.
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to bake Apple Pie!
Dream Job: Administrative role at a Non-Profit Organization.
College & Major: Wichita State University for Business Administration.
Future Plans: I plan on attending college, starting my career off working in Human Resources, and hopefully work my way up to an administrative position at a non-profit organization.
