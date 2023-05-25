KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Amelia Young

Goddard High School
Amelia Young
Amelia Young(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Executive Student Council President, National Honor Society Board Member, Goddard High School Honor Roll.

High School Involvement: Leukemia and Lyphomia’s Society Student Visionary, Community Service Director of K.A.Y. Club, Spirit Club, School Ambassador, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Orchestra, Tennis, and Powerlifting.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to bake Apple Pie!

Dream Job: Administrative role at a Non-Profit Organization.

College & Major: Wichita State University for Business Administration.

Future Plans: I plan on attending college, starting my career off working in Human Resources, and hopefully work my way up to an administrative position at a non-profit organization.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scene of a crash near 39th and Rock.
17-year-old killed in crash near 39th & Rock identified
Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies will help Discount Group optimize energy consumption,...
Johnson Controls announces Wichita layoffs
Metal detectors at Wichita West High.
How many weapons went through USD 259 scanners this school year?
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
A GoFundMe page is established to help the family of La'tionna Johnson, killed in a shooting in...
Woman shot in Old Town over weekend dies at hospital

Latest News

Jessa Lee
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Jessa Lee
Sam Cusick
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Sam Cusick
Hannah Million
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Hannah Million
Randi Hoffman
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Randi Hoffman
Lauren Dolezal
KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Lauren Dolezal