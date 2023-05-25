KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Amelia Young

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Executive Student Council President, National Honor Society Board Member, Goddard High School Honor Roll.

High School Involvement: Leukemia and Lyphomia’s Society Student Visionary, Community Service Director of K.A.Y. Club, Spirit Club, School Ambassador, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Orchestra, Tennis, and Powerlifting.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to bake Apple Pie!

Dream Job: Administrative role at a Non-Profit Organization.

College & Major: Wichita State University for Business Administration.

Future Plans: I plan on attending college, starting my career off working in Human Resources, and hopefully work my way up to an administrative position at a non-profit organization.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com