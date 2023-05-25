KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Andrew Le

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Youth Leaders in Kansas’ 2022 Outstanding Youth Leader, Bronze, Silver, and Gold Buffalo Awards, Wichita Public Schools Good News Champion, 2023 Governor’s Scholar, Lettered in Student Leadership

High School Involvement: Student Government (Student Body President), Buffs at Work (Chairman / Founder), Thespian Honor Troupe 1820 (Vice-President), Golden Buffaloes Marching Band (Drum Major), National Honors Society (Junior Representative), Cross Country, Freshman Mentoring, Wichita Mayor’s Youth Council, Students Beats the Virus, Students Empowerment, Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, Sedgwick County 5th District Citizens Advisory Board

Fun Fact about Yourself: I can speak both English and Vietnamese!

Dream Job: Elected Public Servant or City Management

College & Major: Kansas State University studying Political Science

Future Plans: I plan on attending Kansas State University to study Political Science, and hopefully achieve my Master’s in Public Administration. I hope to return and settle in the Air Capital of the World and continue my lifelong passion and journey of serving my community through whatever means such as public policy or through community development.

