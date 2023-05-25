KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Anthony Clennan
Trinity Catholic High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: 4.0 GPA all 4 years, 2 years NHS, Principals Honor Roll, Dual-Strand completor, Certification for CAN/HHA
High School Involvement: 4 years girls golf- 2 years captain, 2 years girls bowling- 1 year co-captain, Orchestra- 4 years
Fun Fact about Yourself: I am moving to Oklahoma for college!
Dream Job: NICU nurse
College & Major: Northeastern State University for Nursing
Future Plans: I am planning on going to NSU in Oklahoma for nursing and will continue until I can be a NICU nurse. During college, I will be working full-time at a restaurant and at a nursing home.
