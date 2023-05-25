KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Brady Ollenburger

Hutchinson High School
Brady Ollenburger
Brady Ollenburger(KWCH)
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards:

Principal’s Honor Roll (9,10,11,12), Principal’s Honor Roll (HCC), Super Salthawk Award (9,10,11,12), Student of the week (10,11,12), and Valedictorian

High School Involvement:

Varsity Tennis (9,10,11,12), Varsity Tennis Co-Captain (12), Varsity Cross Country (9,10), Varsity Soccer (12), Student Council (9,10,11,12), Student Council Representative (10,11), Student Council Vice-President (12), Business Professionals of America (10,11), Business Professionals of America Chapter President (11), Business Professionals of America State Leadership Voting Delegate (10,11), Junior Leaders (11), Senior Leaders (12), Senior Leaders Vice-President (12), Iron Man Volleyball (11,12), Salthawk Slam Jam (11,12), Salthawk Dodgeball Night (11,12), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (12), National Honor Society Member (11,12), International Baccalaureate Career Pathway (11,12), Salthawk Service Day (10,11,12), and helped build website for school apparel store (12).

Fun Fact about Yourself:

I have played the drums for 10 years although I have never been in the school band.

Dream Job:

I want to work as an electrical engineer for a company that makes a difference in the world.

College & Major:

Kansas State University- Electrical Engineering

Future Plans:

After graduation at Kansas State University I would like to obtain a Masters in the engineering field.

