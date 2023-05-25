KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Brooklyn Smith

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Kansas Governor’s Scholar, Honor Roll all 4 years, the Hagan Scholarship, National Honors Society for 3 years, 3rd at State FBLA in Healthcare Administration, Historian of the Year in 2019,

High School Involvement: Class of 2023 - President 4 years, Cheerleading - Captain 2 years, 4 years, Student Council - president 1 year, 2 years, National Honors Society - Vice President 2 years, 3 years, Superintendent Advisory Council - Student Representative 1 year, Future Business Leaders of America - Vice President 2 years, 4 years, Girls Golf - 3 years, Girls Swimming - 2 years, Volleyball - 1 year, Athletic Director’s Teacher Assistant - 2 years, Scholars Bowl - 1 year

Fun Fact about Yourself: I wear pink every Wednesday with my principal, and we got my whole school to participate!

Dream Job: Dermatologist owning a private practice

College & Major: I will be attending the University of Kansas, majoring in Human Biology while on the Pre-Medical track.

Future Plans: I plan to attend KU and receive my degree, while open to the idea of a dual major or minor

