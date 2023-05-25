KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Cara Abbott
Wichita High School South
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll all 4 years, 27 college credits, National Honors Society Award
High School Involvement: National Honors Society, Student Council, LAASE, Student Leadership, GearUp, Choir
Fun Fact about Yourself: I have never been on airplane till this year.
Dream Job: Mechanical or Architectural Engineering.
College & Major: Engineering (College Undecided)
Future Plans: Go to college to pursue a bachelors.
