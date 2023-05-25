KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Cara Abbott

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Honor Roll all 4 years, 27 college credits, National Honors Society Award

High School Involvement: National Honors Society, Student Council, LAASE, Student Leadership, GearUp, Choir

Fun Fact about Yourself: I have never been on airplane till this year.

Dream Job: Mechanical or Architectural Engineering.

College & Major: Engineering (College Undecided)

Future Plans: Go to college to pursue a bachelors.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com