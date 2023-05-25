KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Collin Wyant
Mulvane High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Principals Honor Roll, 1st Sterling College Mathematics Competition
High School Involvement: NHS, Circle of Friends, 4-H, Teen Council, TEC, Soccer, Wrestling
Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy doing disc golf
Dream Job: Data Scientist
College & Major: Notre Dame (double major Computer Science & Applied Computational Mathematics and Statistics)
Future Plans: Finish college, someday get a PhD. and build a program that can filter out false information like fake news to help fix the information crisis.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com