KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Collin Wyant

Mulvane High School
Collin Wyant
Collin Wyant(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Principals Honor Roll, 1st Sterling College Mathematics Competition

High School Involvement: NHS, Circle of Friends, 4-H, Teen Council, TEC, Soccer, Wrestling

Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy doing disc golf

Dream Job: Data Scientist

College & Major: Notre Dame (double major Computer Science & Applied Computational Mathematics and Statistics)

Future Plans: Finish college, someday get a PhD. and build a program that can filter out false information like fake news to help fix the information crisis.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

