KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Collin Wyant

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Valedictorian, Principals Honor Roll, 1st Sterling College Mathematics Competition

High School Involvement: NHS, Circle of Friends, 4-H, Teen Council, TEC, Soccer, Wrestling

Fun Fact about Yourself: I enjoy doing disc golf

Dream Job: Data Scientist

College & Major: Notre Dame (double major Computer Science & Applied Computational Mathematics and Statistics)

Future Plans: Finish college, someday get a PhD. and build a program that can filter out false information like fake news to help fix the information crisis.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com