KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Danielle Erb
Hesston High School
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: College Board Rural and Small Town National Recognition, Honor Roll, 1 rating at KSHSAA state piano festival, 5th place in KSHSAA 3A state Scholars’ Bowl competition
High School Involvement: Scholars’ Bowl captain, pep and concert bands, Track and Field manager, National Honor Society, tennis, cross-country, piano
Fun Fact about Yourself: I had never played tennis before my senior year of high school when I decided to try it!
Dream Job: Urban planner
College & Major: University of Kansas honors program, Civil Engineering major
Future Plans: Get a master’s degree in Urban Planning and work in the transportation sector
