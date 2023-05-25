KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Danielle Erb

Hesston High School
Danielle Erb
Danielle Erb(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: College Board Rural and Small Town National Recognition, Honor Roll, 1 rating at KSHSAA state piano festival, 5th place in KSHSAA 3A state Scholars’ Bowl competition

High School Involvement: Scholars’ Bowl captain, pep and concert bands, Track and Field manager, National Honor Society, tennis, cross-country, piano

Fun Fact about Yourself: I had never played tennis before my senior year of high school when I decided to try it!

Dream Job: Urban planner

College & Major: University of Kansas honors program, Civil Engineering major

Future Plans: Get a master’s degree in Urban Planning and work in the transportation sector

