KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Danielle Erb

Academic Honors & Awards: College Board Rural and Small Town National Recognition, Honor Roll, 1 rating at KSHSAA state piano festival, 5th place in KSHSAA 3A state Scholars’ Bowl competition

High School Involvement: Scholars’ Bowl captain, pep and concert bands, Track and Field manager, National Honor Society, tennis, cross-country, piano

Fun Fact about Yourself: I had never played tennis before my senior year of high school when I decided to try it!

Dream Job: Urban planner

College & Major: University of Kansas honors program, Civil Engineering major

Future Plans: Get a master’s degree in Urban Planning and work in the transportation sector

