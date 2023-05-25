KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Danton Nguyen

Biography:

Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll, Valedictorian, National Merit Finalist, Kansas Governor’s Scholar

High School Involvement: Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council, Science Olympiad, Multi-Ethnicity Student Advisory Council, and Future Business Leaders of America.

Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to travel.

Dream Job: Physician

College & Major: University of South Florida, Biomedical Sciences

Future Plans: I want to get into medical school and become a physician in the future so I can help as many people as possible.

