KWCH Top of the Class 2023 - Danton Nguyen
Andover High School
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Biography:
Academic Honors & Awards: Principal’s Honor Roll, Valedictorian, National Merit Finalist, Kansas Governor’s Scholar
High School Involvement: Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council, Science Olympiad, Multi-Ethnicity Student Advisory Council, and Future Business Leaders of America.
Fun Fact about Yourself: I love to travel.
Dream Job: Physician
College & Major: University of South Florida, Biomedical Sciences
Future Plans: I want to get into medical school and become a physician in the future so I can help as many people as possible.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com